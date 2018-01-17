Maci Bookout Hints That It’s Okay For Ryan Edwards To Struggle With Drugs

Maci Bookout has recently dealt with something she didn’t think she would need to deal with. As fans saw on Teen Mom OG, Maci learned that Ryan Edwards was struggling with an addiction and she felt she was put in the middle. Their son Bentley adores his father, but Maci felt like she needed to step in so she didn’t have to explain to Bentley why his father wasn’t there anymore. She got professional help in how to handle the situation, but Maci’s actions didn’t sit well with Ryan’s parents who felt they were being pushed away. However, it appears that drugs and rehab play big roles on this season of Teen Mom OG, as Butch is dealing with drug addiction and Catelynn Lowell announced today that she’s heading back to rehab.

According to a tweet shared by Maci Bookout herself, it’s okay not to be okay. She’s sending the message that it’s okay to have an issue that you can’t handle yourself and it’s okay to struggle. But one can imagine she’s also encouraging everyone to get help if they find themselves in this kind of situation. She encouraged Ryan Edwards to get help with this problem and even told him that she would be there for him even though the two have moved on with their respective partners.

It’s interesting that this theme is so prominent on Teen Mom OG. While Tyler Baltierra’s father Butch has always struggled with drugs, it seems like the stars of the show are more affected by addiction than ever before. Amber Portwood was once the only star of the show that was dealing with prescription pills, but now it seems like more stars of the show are treating help to deal with this kind of addiction. It’s possible that they can’t handle the attention, fame, and money that come their way with Teen Mom OG and MTV. Hopefully, these stars get the proper help and it’s great that the network is choosing to speak out about addiction and mental health issues.

Maci Bookout has never been caught up in an addiction scandal, but she has been criticized for drinking too many beers. However, it has never been an issue that has affected her children.