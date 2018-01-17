Kylie Jenner Receives Delivery Of Extra-Large Crib; Fans Take This As Confirmation Of Her Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has refused to confirm or deny the rumors that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend, Travis Scott. However, the reality TV star and lip kit mogul recently had a crib delivered to her home address, as caught on camera by drones.

In the shots of the crib being delivered, Kylie Jenner is not seen, but members of her staff or the delivery crew are in her driveway putting together baby furniture. The pictures can be seen here.

Kylie Jenner has refused to be seen in public in the past few months, and has announced to her fans that she is taking a short six month break from the limelight.

The reality TV star has stayed away from social media and television and cameras during this time, which has reportedly created problems between her and her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Reportedly, Kylie Jenner has been begging him to stay with her as she nears the end of her pregnancy, but he has been jetting off around the world on his tours to further his rap career.

Any photographs of the star that have been shown in the past few months have been only of her face. She refused to be part of the family’s annual Christmas card, which goes viral every year. She was also absent from photos from Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, but later said on Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat that she was, indeed, at the party.

The fact that the crib delivery was caught on film has not been commented on by any member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but many fans have taken it as confirmation that she is not only expecting, but will be delivering soon.

Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris, recently alluded to Kylie’s pregnancy in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which she discussed that one of Kylie’s staff members was exploiting a “certain situation.” Fans of the show took that to mean that she is, indeed, expecting and a staff member has been desperate to leak a photo of her.

The reality TV star is rumored to comment on her pregnancy only after she gives birth.