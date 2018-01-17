‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gilles Marini Joins ‘DOOL’ Cast, Drawn To Kate, Helps Theresa & Eve Get Revenge

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm a new cast member. Gilles Marini will play an attorney with a romantic interest in Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). He may also have scenes with Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) and Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva). An audition clip posted by another actor teased a lawyer helps the two women get revenge against the Kiriakis family.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Mirini will play a lawyer named Ted. He finds himself drawn to Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) widow. However, it is unclear if she will also have an interest in the new Salemite. Besides romance, there is something more interesting teased for this new character.

A few months ago, Days Of Our Lives spoilers revealed that Theresa Donovan and Eve Kiriakis would work together to get revenge. They have a plan and it just happens to involve an attorney named Theodore “Ted” Larkin, the same one that Gilles Marini is playing.

In an audition tape posted to Vimeo by another actor, the sisters mentioned having images, and that Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) would be questioning Theresa at a later time. It was also revealed in the audition tape that Theresa and Eve want to take down Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Titan.

Even though Theresa’s name was not used, Jason47’s Days Website Facebook page speculated that “Kimmy” was actually Jen Lilley’s character. Just recently, it was confirmed that the celebrity foster mom was returning to the NBC soap opera.

In an interview with SoapHub, she said that Brady and Eve’s relationship would make Theresa’s return even more powerful. In fact, she confirmed that her coming back is the reason head writer Ron Carlivati put “Brave” together. It seems that months from now, the war between Brady and Eve will still be going on, despite their attraction to one another.

The actor is best-known for his roles on Sex And The City, Switched At Birth, Devious Maids, and Brothers & Sisters. Gilles Marini began taping DOOL episodes last month. His first appearance will be in June 2018. There is no confirmation on how long he will remain on the daytime TV show. However, EW predicted it would be at least a few months.

Based on his recent Instagram post, he has a lot of scripts to memorize. Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that Gilles Marini’s character will be part of at least one big storyline.