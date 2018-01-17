‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Loses Custody Of His Child

Teen Mom 2 dad Adam Lind recently lost custody of his oldest daughter, Aubree, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Houska. The news comes after Adam has been making headlines for his legal troubles as well as drug abuse issues.

According to a Jan. 17 report by Radar Online, Chelsea Houska’s daughter Aubree may be seeing a lot less of her father Adam Lind in the future. The Teen Mom 2 star had been trying to get Adam’s custody issues under control ever since he tested positive for meth last year. Now, Chelsea has won her legal battle with Adam. Lind has lost custody of 8-year-old Aubree, and has to see her at a visitation center. In addition, Aubree will now still be going to see Adam’s parents one weekend a month. However, Adam is not allowed to be there while Aubree is with them.

In addition to Aubree’s weekends with her grandparents, the report reveals that Adam’s mother, Donna, is also permitted to have lunch as school with her granddaughter every Tuesday. Donna has never been shown on Teen Mom 2, so fans have no idea how she is reacting to the custody change, or Adam’s drug and legal problems.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Houska also scored another legal battle when it comes to Aubree. The Teen Mom 2 star had petitioned to change Aubree’s last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer, and got her wish. Aubree’s last name is now a combination of her father Adam and her step-father, Cole DeBoer. Aubree had revealed on an episode of the MTV reality series that she wanted to have the same last name as her mom, step-dad, and baby brother, Watson. Chelsea also went on to say that she and Aubree had never shared the same last name, and that she was excited and hopeful to be able to make the important change for Aubree’s sake.

Ready for today's shenanigans! A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Sep 10, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

Teen Mom fans are sure to see more of these issues be explained by Chelsea Houska on upcoming episodes of the MTV reality series, which is currently filming a new season.

Teen Mom 2 is set to start airing new episodes later this year.