Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus Breakup: Did They Only Date Publicly For Money?

Javi Marroquin thought he had found the love of his life when he met his new co-star on Teen Mom 2. Briana DeJesus joined the show late last year and she was ready to handle whatever came her way. When Javi started to show an interest in her, she was ready for whatever they could make work given the distance and his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. For a while, it seemed like Marroquin and DeJesus could make their relationship work but this week, they both announced that they would be splitting up. Fans were shocked, but some were skeptical about their announcement.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin’s followers believe that something fishy is happening with this breakup. They started dating, they did some interviews, and they both started sharing click-bait articles, including articles about their relationship and romance. Both of them also shared articles about their breakup, as if to drive traffic to certain websites. It didn’t take long for fans to realize that perhaps these two were making money off this relationship. Of course, both of them also make money from MTV for filming Teen Mom 2, and they both could get paid for whatever interviews they end up giving.

When the two announced that their romance was over, Javi Marroquin revealed he had no interest in giving an interview. He wanted to respect the mother of two, as he still saw her as a friend. However, Briana supposedly gave an interview, where she spilled the beans. A Twitter follower also pointed out that she was talking trash about Marroquin on social media, revealing that he had shown his controlling ways. Fans quickly speculated that she had gotten paid for this interview. Some pointed out that she seemed like she was only in this relationship for money, as she’s often struggling financially. She often complains while filming Teen Mom 2 about needing money to care for her two children.

Javi Marroquin may be heartbroken that his relationship with Briana is over, but he may have a hard time convincing his fans that he didn’t date her for the money they would make while dating.