Donald Trump’s Crimes Will ‘Shock The World,’ Claims History Professor

A noted history professor, who has correctly predicted the winner of every presidential election since 1984, including Donald Trump’s in 2016, appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday to say that, when revealed by Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible conspiracy and collusion with Russia, Trump’s crimes would “shock the world.” The professor went on to say that he believed the president would eventually be impeached for a “host of crimes,” including obstruction of justice, accepting things of value from a foreign national, and possibly even treason.

In an article in Raw Story, Professor Allan Lichtman is quoted as saying that he believes there is already more evidence publicly known for an obstruction of justice charge against President Trump than there was against Bill Clinton when he was impeached in 1998. Further, the professor says that obstruction of justice is merely the tip of the iceberg. Lichtman believes that Robert Mueller is already in possession of, or will shortly have, evidence linking Trump to the conspiracy of a “quid pro quo” relationship with Vladimir Putin and Russia where they would have helped him win election, and in return Trump would agree to ease sanctions with Russia once he became president.

Professor Allan Lichtman predicts Donald Trump will be impeached and that his crimes will “shock the world.” Larry French / Getty Images

The professor told Morning Joe that he believed Mueller will be able to produce evidence that members of the Trump campaign and even the president himself are guilty of negotiating with a hostile foreign power.

“I think there even could be charges of treason. After all, Russia was waging war against us — not a war with bombs and bullets, but a cyber attack, an online attack designed to destroy democracy.”

Allan Lichtman is a professor of American political history who teaches at the American University in Washington, D.C. He is the author of the book The Case for Impeachment, which was released in April of 2017. He uses a complex statistical model on which to base his predictions and it has been widely reported that he is rarely, if ever, incorrect. He was one of the earliest prognosticators to predict that Donald Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Professor Lichtman has recently released an updated version of his book, and in November 2017 published an essay in Time magazine where he predicted that “stunning” new evidence soon to be revealed by Robert Mueller, as well as a string of indictments throughout 2018 of those close to the president, would leave even Republicans in Congress with no choice but to begin impeachment proceedings as early as spring of this year.

You can watch Professor Lichtman’s full Morning Joe interview below.