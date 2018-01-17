Stormy Daniels Interview: Donald Trump Reportedly Compared The Adult Film Star To His Daughter, Ivanka

Donald Trump allegedly told adult film star Stormy Daniels that she reminded him of his daughter, Ivanka, a newly released bombshell interview revealed.

Daniels has been at the center of one of the biggest controversies during Donald Trump’s presidency, with allegations that Trump arranged to pay her $130,000 just before the 2016 presidential election in order to keep quiet about their year-long affair. Though Daniels has said publicly that she had no affair with Trump, new details are emerging, including a 2011 interview in which Daniels revealed sordid details — an interview reportedly took place before she was bound by a non-disclosure agreement not to talk about Trump publicly.

Excerpts of the InTouch interview have been published, including Donald Trump reportedly comparing the adult film star to his daughter.

“He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter,” Daniels said (via the New York Post).

Though Daniels did not specify which daughter Donald Trump was referencing, Ivanka would have been 24 at the time and his younger daughter, Tiffany, was just 11.

As Spin magazine noted, the comparison appeared to be the latest in a series of bizarre incidents in which Donald Trump sexualized his daughter.

In a 2006 appearance on The View, Trump mused, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

InTouch will reportedly release the full, 5,000-word interview with Stormy Daniels that contains other details of the relationship with Trump. According to the adult film star, she and Donald started an affair after meeting at a golf tournament and met on and off for close to a year afterward. The affair took place just months after Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, gave birth to their first child.

There were also reports that along with InTouch, Fox News also had a story on the alleged affair between Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump and was ready to print it prior to the election, but chose not to. In the weeks leading up to the election, a series of women came forward to claim that Trump acted in a sexually inappropriate manner, including some claiming he sexually assaulted them.

Donald Trump has not commented on the interview from Stormy Daniels or the allegations that the two carried on a year-long affair.