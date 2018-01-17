‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Accused Of Drug Use After Sharing Suspicious Video

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are under fire after allegedly appearing to be high in a new Snapchat clip shared by the Teen Mom 2 star earlier this week.

According to a new report, many fans and followers of the reality couple have convinced themselves that Jenelle Evans and David Eason were under the influence of drugs when they filmed themselves singing along with one another in their car.

“Obviously wasted no time getting stoned out of their minds. And what’s with him stroking her arm like that?” one person asked in the comments section of the clip, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on January 17.

Another person said on Reddit that while the couple did seem to be joking around at first, watching David Eason pet his wife on her shoulder changed their thoughts. In fact, the Reddit user claimed his behavior was typical of someone using ecstasy.

Jenelle Evans’ suspicious video clip comes just months after it was reported that she and her husband were investigated by CPS following the birth of their daughter, 11-month-old Ensley Jolie. According to reports, Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris, filed documents against Jenelle Evans, claiming that her daughter tested positive for marijuana at birth. Around the same time, both Evans and Eason allegedly tested positive for the drug as well.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:13pm PST

As In Touch Weekly magazine revealed, Jenelle Evans quickly shot down the allegations of her former fiancé’s mom, stating that Doris’ claims against her were likely prompted by her own mother, Barbara Evans, who currently has custody of her oldest child, 8-year-old Jace.

Jenelle Evans has struggled with drug use in the past and was once addicted to heroin. However, she’s claimed to be sober in the years since and is currently raising her two youngest kids, 3-year-old Kaiser and 11-month-old Ensley, with the help of her husband, David Eason, who also has two older children of his own.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV sometime later this year.