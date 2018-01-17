Illegal Immigrant Who Is An Accused Cop Killer Vows During Trial To Break Out Of Jail And Kill Again

As his murder trial began yesterday in a Sacramento, California, courtroom, murder suspect Luis Bracamontes vowed that he would kill more cops if given the chance and that he has no regrets about his alleged criminal activity.

According to multiple news outlets, including the Washington Free Beacon, Bracamontes, 37, is an illegal immigrant from Mexico and has admitted to killing two Sacramento County area sheriff’s deputies in an October 2014 crime spree. His lawyer acknowledged to the jury that the suspect shot both police officers. If convicted in a court of law on murder charges, he could face either the death penalty or life imprisonment in what’s called the penalty phase.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the suspect showed no remorse on his first day in court as the trial opened.

“‘I wish I had killed more of the mother——-,’ he boasted to the jury as prosecutor Rod Norgaard described the outbreak of violence. Smiling broadly, Bracamontes added, ‘I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me…There’s no need for a f—— trial.'”

The presiding judge sent the jury out of the room for a short period time while he admonished Bracamontes for disrupting the proceedings. The judge also denied a defense motion to reconsider the defendant’s mental competency to stand trial. When the jury returned, the judge advised them to disregard the defendant’s comments.

CBS Sacramento reported that Bracamontes also told the judge that there is no need for a trial, adding, “I killed f***ing cops. They’re f***ing dead. I don’t f***ing regret that.”

The two deceased officers killed in the line of duty are Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Deputy Michael Davis Jr.

Rich Pedroncelli / AP Images

In another courtroom comment, the defendant derided Oliver’s partner, Deputy Scott Brown, who exchanged heavy gunfire with the suspect in a shootout, as a coward.

Bracomontes’ lawyer claims his client was on meth during the shootings and that the resulting paranoia and agitation made him unable to distinguish right from wrong. The suspect’s wife is also separately on trial in connection with the same crime spree.

Bracomontes’ trial is set to resume today. He is also accused of wounding another cop and shooting a motorist in the head in an attempted carjacking. The Bee claims that the suspect’s history includes arrests and deportations in Arizona.

Watch TV news reports about the first day of the Luis Bracamontes trial in Sacramento, which the Bee described as “devolving into a spectacle.”

This story will be updated as developments unfold.