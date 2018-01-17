‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Thursday, Jan. 18: Vivian Freaks, Gabi Blindsided, Andre’s Confession

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, January 18 reveal another intense day in Salem. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) gets closer to the truth. This will cause Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) to panic. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) deals with some devastating news. Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) makes a heartfelt confession to Kate (Lauren Koslow). Also, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) gets under Abigail’s (Marci Miller) skin.

According to She Knows, DOOL spoilers reveal that Chad and John are going to make some progress. The DiMera heir hired the private investigator to dig up dirt on his new brother. Stefan and Vivian are up to no good and Chad is doing whatever he can to stop him.

It seems that Vivian overhearing Chad’s phone conversation will give her a reason to worry. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that John will get closer to the truth. Could the villain end up taking drastic action in order to keep her scheme from being exposed?

It was also reported that Gabi is dealt a devastating blow. This could be any number of things. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) slept with Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Now, the detective is pregnant. It seems that Gabi won’t find out yet, but she will eventually.

Later this week, Gabi and Andre get into a heated argument and the Latina issues a threat. He fires her and then, Abigail finds Andre’s dead body. Is this related to Gabi’s devastating blow, or does it concern something else?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that “Kandre” might finally make a love connection. Andre DiMera finally opens up his heart to Kate. In recent episodes, it has been clear that she has developed feelings for him. However, their love is not meant to last forever.

On Thursday, expect Stefan to get under Abigail’s skin. Even though he is interested in Chad’s wife, she is a married woman. She is also deeply in love with Chad DiMera. His latest words and actions will make her skin crawl. However, she will have to suck it up and bear it in order to keep the “Chabby” plan from being found out.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.