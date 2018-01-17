‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Confesses Tessa Love To Stunned Noah

The Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest reveals a shocker. Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is tired of being in the closet and will jump out with a vengeance. Mariah’s revelation crushes her brother Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) because it affects his life. This stunning story twist plays out the end of this month and stretching into February sweeps as Mariah and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) finally get a shot at love – and it all starts with a song.

Desperate Tessa Steals From Mariah

This week on Y&R, spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Tessa is feeling the pressure of her recording contract. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) is worried about his record label’s failure and shared the dismal news with Mariah. Devon echoes his disappointment with Tessa and tells her that she needs to come up with a hit. On today’s episode, Young and the Restless spoilers predict that Tessa can’t take the stress and steals Mariah’s journal looking for inspiration for a new song.

YR viewers know that Mariah and Tessa are on the outs and Noah even noticed the two former besties are at odds. Tessa is scared that Devon will drop her from the label and that’s what drives her to steal Mariah’s journal. Tessa didn’t even know that Mariah journaled and it seems that she hit pay dirt. Remember the awful song Tessa wrote about the Crimson Lights barista? That was awful, so the deep feelings Mariah shares in her journal are a much better inspiration for Tessa who makes a song of them.

Mariah Furious At Stolen Lyrics

Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s SOD tease that Tessa whips up a song and hands it to Devon for consideration. The problem comes when Mariah sees it and recognizes that Tessa took her innermost thoughts and turned them into song lyrics. Mariah is outraged and immediately blabs to Devon and tells him that Tessa stole her journal and the song is lifted from there. Tessa denies it and says Mariah is lying and Devon doesn’t want to be caught between them.

However, since it’s a she-said, she-said situation, Devon doesn’t know what to do. He tells the girls to sort it and washes his hands of it. Devon promises if they can’t clear this up, he’ll kill the song which means Tessa’s career prospects are back on the rocks. Mariah also tells her brother that his girlfriend stole her journal but Noah sides with his gal pal over his sister, according to Y&R spoilers. Noah thinks Mariah is acting out and being a jerk and making trouble for Tessa. This pushes Mariah too far.

Is Noah Newman going to be unlucky in love yet again? @rgala #YR pic.twitter.com/41uLYO0p0r — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 24, 2017

The Lady Loving Truth Comes Out!

The problem with Noah doubting Mariah’s assertions that Tessa stole from her journal is that there’s only one way to prove the truth. Noah tells Mariah to hand over her journal so he can see for himself. But Young and the Restless spoilers say if Mariah shows him her thought book, he’ll see everything she’s written about Tessa including revelations of her feelings for his GF plus details about their kiss while they were at the music festival. Mariah refuses, but when Noah pushes her buttons, she snaps.

Mariah tells Noah if that’s the way he wants it, then he can see it. She’s so angry at what she sees as Noah’s betrayal (plus Tessa using her like this), that Mariah doesn’t care if she hurts her brother. She shows him the journal, and it proves that Tessa was lying, but it also shows a lot more than that. Noah is stunned to see that he and his sister fell for the same young woman. There’s no going back from this and Noah will be outraged to discover his mom Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) already knew.

Today on #YR, Mariah confides in Sharon about her feelings for Tessa and Hilary sets a trap for Jordan. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/AFkzMVlnbz pic.twitter.com/gBwbPn3LbL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 3, 2017

Mariah And Tessa At A Crossroads

The Young and the Restless spoilers say with everything out in the open it’s Tessa’s chance to change things if she wants to. Tessa saw Noah as stability in her life which has, before now, been so out of control. But does Tessa really love Noah or does she like him because he’s reliable, comfortable and rich? Tessa feels sickened that she used Mariah’s journal and YR spoilers from Soap Central say she must make amends with her former best friend no matter what.

When the dust settles, no matter whom Tessa chooses, Mariah or Noah, someone will be left hurt. With all of this out in the open, Mariah can move forward and live her truth, but will it be with Tessa at her side? Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop on Adam in Genoa City all along and Devon’s new love interest. Check back soon for all the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers.