Stormy Daniels Admits What Trump’s ‘Like Down There’: 5,500-Word ‘In Touch’ Interview To Be Published Friday

Plenty of information has already made it into the public eye about Stormy Daniels and her alleged 11-month adulterous affair with President Donald Trump in 2006, as reported by the Inquisitr. Now In Touch is revealing more information from their 2011 interview with Stormy, with the publication claiming that Stormy took a lie detector during that time as a means of validating her story about liaisons with Trump soon after Melania Trump gave birth to Barron Trump.

According to the Daily Beast, Stormy’s full interview — a 5,500-word article — is set to be published on Friday, January 19, which features everything Stephanie Clifford (Stormy’s real name) told the publication years ago, prior to Trump becoming president — and prior to both Daniels and Trump denying the affair. An In Touch source claimed that the article’s transcript featured Stormy spilling the beans about sex with Trump, along with information about his manhood.

“…[w]hat he’s like in bed, pillow talk, she talks about what he’s like down there…”

Daniels was allegedly given $130,000 in 2016 by Trump’s own attorney as purported hush money – payment that urged Stormy not to detail the intricacies of their alleged affair. However, during the time that Daniels spoke with In Touch — for an interview that wasn’t paid — Daniels was allegedly putting public pressure on Trump to keep the promises he had made her during their reported trysts. Back then, Stormy claimed that Trump promised to buy her a condo and to get her a role on his hit reality TV show.

Thus far, details about Stormy’s alleged “textbook generic” sex with Trump paint a scenario of Daniels being pursued by Trump as he relaxed on the couch in sweatpants.

However, the full interview to be released on Friday has been described as “5,500 words of cray.” Daniels’ account of the alleged affair that began in a Lake Tahoe hotel contains plenty of details.

Previously, Stormy’s friend described to Megyn Kelly a scene of Trump chasing Daniels around in his “tighty whities.”

Whether or not those details will appear in Stormy’s interview remains to be seen.

