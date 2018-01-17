‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus Trying To Work Things Out

Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have split. The couple both announced the split on Tuesday and revealed that they were upset by the end of the relationship. However, are they already thinking about getting back together?

According to a January 17 report by Blasting News, Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus split over the weekend while Briana was in Delaware to visit Javi. DeJesus claimed that Marroquin did not want her to have plastic surgery, while Javi claims that the distance between them, as well as their ideas for the future, clashed. However, the Teen Mom 2 star is now speaking out about the possibility of she and Javi working things out and eventually getting back together.

Briana DeJesus tells Teen Mom 2 fans that she and Javi Marroquin are currently “talking and trying to figure it out.” DeJesus claims she’s staying “hopeful” and that even though she and Marroquin are no longer together that they may be able to find a way to work through their issues and get back together in the future.

So it seems Javi and Briana are still on good terms with one another and that they have decided to stay friends no matter what lies ahead for them in the future. It appears that the Teen Mom 2 stars are open to finding a way to work things out, as they’ve both expressed their sadness over ending their relationship.

More life. A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus’ relationship has caused a lot of controversy among fans and their co-stars. Javi, who is the ex-husband of Briana’s co-star Kailyn Lowry, announced that he was dating Javi back in October just as the cast members gathered to film a reunion special. The pair reportedly took some heat from their co-stars, especially Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska. DeJesus claimed she felt like she was back in high school due to the catty nature of the girls. In the following months, Briana, Javi, and Kailyn even raised eyebrows with their tweets about their uncomfortable connection to one another.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV later this year.