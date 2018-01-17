Lisa Vanderpump Offers An Update On ‘Tom Tom’; Is The New Restaurant Ready For Its Grand Opening?

Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz is still not open, but why?

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently opened up about the process of opening her new restaurant, revealing that the venue is currently under construction in Los Angeles.

“That hasn’t come into fruition,” she confirmed to the Daily Dish on January 17.

As for her business partners, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, the two men were recently seen failing to impress Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, on an episode of Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, Sandoval and Schwartz seemed to get on the bad side of Vanderpump and Todd when Sandoval began arguing with the successful restaurateurs about the way the restaurant was designed. The following day, Schwartz showed up to Villa Blanca with flowers and balloons in an effort to make nice.

Continuing on, Lisa Vanderpump said that she has been doing her best to get the restaurant up and running with her husband, who is said to be at the location daily. As for Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, Vanderpump said that she was a bit disappointed to see how much they were partying during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

“They’re going to have to change,” Lisa Vanderpump continued of Sandoval and Schwartz’s party boy lifestyles.

Tom Sandoval has also spoken out about his new restaurant with Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump, claiming last month that he was initially concerned about working with Vanderpump and her husband.

“I was worried it would just be another Villa Blanca, another Sur, another Pump and just say ‘Tom Tom’ on it,” he admitted to TooFab last month.

However, as Tom Sandoval explained, their new restaurant is actually quite different from Lisa Vanderpump’s other Los Angeles venues, including Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills and SUR Restaurant and PUMP Lounge in West Hollywood. He also said that the restaurant would be very cutting edge with some of the best drinks in Boys Town.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and their co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, and Lala Kent, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.