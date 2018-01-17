Updated Aerial Views Of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge At Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Many New Spaces Built Up

It is already known that Toy Story Land will open first at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but there are a lot of people already looking past it to something even bigger. Sometime in 2019, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will become a huge new land that guests are able to walk through in Walt Disney World and Disneyland, but nothing more is known about when it will open. Thanks to some aerial photos, though, there is a lot more known about its progress.

Once the land opens, guests will be able to take part in a battle between the Resistance and the First Order, which will be unlike anything they’ve ever experienced. The second attraction will allow guests to pilot the Millennium Falcon through the galaxy to complete the missions that some never could.

Still, 2019 seems so far away, and without knowing a true opening date, fans are left wondering what else is to come in Galaxy’s Edge. Thanks to a Twitter user by the handle of @bioreconstruct, there are a number of great aerial images online to show how things are coming along behind the walls at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Please note that things may not look like much now, but it’s still quite early.

Left arrow at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge rock work frame that can be seen from Grand Avenue. Smaller arrows at what may become a landscaped hill, and a section almost filled in with dirt. pic.twitter.com/C0PNanZNTn — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 14, 2018

The new entranceway from Grand Avenue has had all of the construction walls taken down that used to block it from view. Guests can now walk right up to the huge cement entrance that will be a walkway into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge from right next to MuppetVision 3D.

Current work on the buildings near the Millennium Falcon attraction in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. Many marketplace passageways taking form. pic.twitter.com/j22pcsukEw — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 14, 2018

As you can see in the final image below, Galaxy’s Edge is going to be absolutely massive. The 14-acre land will encompass almost the entire back half of Hollywood Studios and immerse guests in a land that will interact with the choices they make on each visit.

Overview of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. pic.twitter.com/YtCuhfXj4E — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 14, 2018

While Walt Disney World has a lot of new things on the horizon for the next few years, there are many who believe Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is what they are most excited about. These new aerial shots show there is a lot of work being done at Disney’s Hollywood Studios every single day and that the galaxy is being built up nicely. Now, if only 2019 would hit lightspeed and get here as soon as possible.