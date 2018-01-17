Paris Jackson Wears Red And Blue Mini-Dress At Stella McCartney Fashion Show

Paris Jackson hit the fashion spotlight in LA Tuesday night when she appeared in a mini-dress at Stella McCartney’s Autumn/Winter clothing line fashion show. The 19-year-old was one of the more prominent figures at the bash where she was photographed with Stella and her father, Paul McCartney.

Paris, 19, wore a sweater knit mini-dress with red and blue colors. It had long bell sleeves and was cinched with a large red fanny pack that Jackson wore around her waist. She completed the look with a pair of black and white platform shoes. Footwear News reports that the shoes were black leather with a chunky white lug sole. Her makeup was applied with heavy eyeliner and light lipstick. Michael Jackson’s daughter wore her blonde hair parted in the middle and had on a simple gold necklace for the event.

Her look was characteristic of her hippie-chic style. Usually she wears layers of necklaces, but kept it simple for the fashion show.

TMZ reports that Paris was “playing it off pretty cool” when she was hanging out with Paul McCartney. He and Michael Jackson sang the hit, “Say, Say, Say” in 1983. Jackson managed to buy the Beatles catalog many years back when McCartney couldn’t afford it, but McCartney reached a settlement with Sony to reclaim the rights after the studio acquired the catalog from Jackson’s estate.

Paris Jackson at the Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2018 fashion show in LA. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Paris Jackson poses in her red and blue mini-dress at Stella McCartney fashion show in LA on Tuesday night. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Paris Jackson has a steady presence in the public eye. Last week she shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers that she was robbed by two hitchhikers after she took them to a fast food restaurant to eat and gave one of the girls her socks. Paris video recorded her profane-laced rant, saying the hitchhikers stole her debit card. She went off, saying that she drove them across LA even though she’s not an Uber driver.

This week, Paris Jackson is sticking with the fashion circuit and looking great. She posed for photos with several other guests at Stella McCartney’s fashion show. The celebrity-packed event also attracted other big names like Katy Perry, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Olivia Munn, and Christina Aguilera.