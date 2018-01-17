Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban: After Struggling To Conceive, Couple Not Planning To Adopt

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are known as one of the entertainment industry’s most adored couples and have been going strong for over a decade now. The loving couple share two children, daughters Sunday and Faith, and have been in headlines recently as claims have been made that the two are seeking to expand their family.

Rumors are swirling that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are considering adopting another child after not being able to conceive a child on their own. A report in Woman’s Day, even goes as far to claim that a Nashville pastor is set on convincing Nicole and Keith to adopt a child. The Daily Mail shares the reports made by the said source.

“Reverend Edward Steiner reportedly told the publication that the pair are ‘wonderful parents.'” The insider then added that the pastor reportedly commented “It would be great to see them welcome another child into the family. If they have enough love as a couple to invest in another child they should definitely [adopt].”

Edward also apparently said that it would be wonderful if it could be an “open adoption” which would allow the child to have a relationship with his or her birth parents as well.

Despite these claims being made, the Daily Mail Australia has learned via a close friend of the couple that the rumors and words of the supposed insider are complete “rubbish.”

Nicole Kidman has, however, been very open about her struggles to conceive and the heartbreak she and Urban have experienced regarding not being able to add to their family naturally. Kidman relayed to the Mail last year that “she still hopes to become pregnant as ‘children are the joy’ of her life.”

Kidman had struggled to conceive throughout her marriage to Tom Cruise. The pair adopted two children, Isabella and Connor. However, at 41, the Academy Award winner welcomed Sunday Rose, after conceiving naturally. Faith Margaret was then born by way of a surrogate. Nicole commented on the heartbreak experienced over and over, and then the miracle that finally occurred at 41.

“You go through heartbreak again and again and then you start to tell yourself it might never happen. I honestly never believed I would actually give birth to a child, then at 41 I became a mother.”

The couple are clearly very family-oriented, and manage to stay out of the spotlight while living life at their Nashville property. However, Keith and Nicole are possibly making the move back to Australia with the family, as Kidman is reportedly “desperate” to be back in her native land, as NZ City relays.