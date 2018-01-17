‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: Dorit Kemsley Says ‘Stupid C**t’ Comment To Camille Grammer Was ‘Humor’

Dorit Kemsley is speaking out about her shocking behavior towards Camille Grammer during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8.

After fans watched Kemsley unleash a seemingly unprovoked verbal attack on Grammer, calling Grammer a “stupid c**t,” the reality star and mother of two has suggested that there may be more to the story than what Bravo TV producers chose to air.

“There’s more behind the night than meets the eye,” Dorit Kemsley explained to readers on January 16.

According to Dorit Kemsley, she arrived to Kyle Richards’ backyard dinner party an hour and a half before the rest of the women and had a substantial head start on the drinking. Plus, due to the power outage at Richards’ home and the number of drinks she consumed, Kemsley admitted to making so “really silly, inappropriate remarks” to Camille Grammer.

“It’s all a blur,” she noted.

Dorit Kemsley went on to say that her “stupid c**t” accusation aimed at Camille Grammer was nothing more than childish humor and said that she regretted the moment. Kemsley also said she was sorry for what she had said to Grammer and mentioned that she hoped Grammer knew she had no “malicious intent” towards her.

In her own blog, Camille Grammer slammed Dorit Kemsley for her outrageous and inappropriate comments and said that after experiencing her odd behavior at Kyle Richards’ home, she has no interest in getting to know her.

One week later, Camille Grammer further expressed her frustration with Dorit Kemsley during a lunch date with Kyle Richards, stating that Kemsley appeared to be attention hungry and noting that she seemed to have a tendency to both talk too much and drink too much.

Camille Grammer rejoined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year in a part-time role for Season 8. She previously starred on the show in a full-time role during Seasons 1 and 2.

To see more of Dorit Kemsley, Camille Grammer, and their co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.