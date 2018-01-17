As We Await President Trump’s ‘Fake News’ Awards, Jeff Flake Lets Fly With Both Barrels

Congress needs to “denounce Donald Trump’s lies or we will walk a very dangerous path.” Those are the words that Republican Senator Jeff Flake used on the Senate floor earlier today when he warned that both Republicans and Democrats need to publicly denounce President Trump’s lies. As reported by the Washington Examiner, Flake warned that “an American president who cannot take criticism,” and who must always find someone else to blame, is “charting a very dangerous path.”

Senator Flake followed through on a promise made last weekend. As reported by the Inquisitr earlier this week, Flake had said in an interview that he would compare President Trump’s attacks on the freedom of the press to tactics used by Russian dictator Joseph Stalin.

As reported by CNBC, Flake went on to claim that under President Trump’s leadership, “we are in an era in which the authoritarian impulse is reasserting itself, to challenge free people and free societies, everywhere.” Flake went on to say that “2018 must be the year in which the truth takes a stand against a power that would weaken it,” claiming that a Congress that failed to “act as a check” on President Trump “adds to the danger” he belies Trump poses to our democracy.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Washington Post published an editorial from another Republican last night. Senator John McCain also made a blistering attack on President Trump’s treatment of the political press. McCain argues that Trump’s tendency to dismiss any story critical of him as “fake news.” This, McCain argues, gives legitimacy to dictators “who are already using [Trump’s] words as cover as they silence and shutter one of the key pillars of democracy.”

Senator Flake cited a number of claims by President Trump as examples of his lies to the American people. Trump’s claims about the size of his inauguration day crowd, the “birther” conspiracy theory, and Trump’s claims that Robert Mueller’s probe into allegations of collusion between Trump’s election campaign and Russia were all cited as false reports perpetrated by President Trump.

At the time of writing, President Trump has not responded to Senator Flake’s comments, but it is safe to assume that he will.