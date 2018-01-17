WWE News: Roman Reigns Linked To Huge Steroid Ring Involving $10 Million, Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel

Things have really not gone well for the majority of the members of The Shield ever since their reunion a few months ago, and now, it just got a lot worse. Richard Rodriguez is the former owner of Iron Addicts Gym, and he has been accused of being involved in a huge steroid distribution ring which has him naming a lot of big-time celebrities. One of those named recently by Rodriguez is none other than current WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns.

According to Forbes, the DEA raided the Iron Addicts Gym in Miami back in February of last year and arrested Rodriguez. He was arrested on charges of being involved in a distribution chain that imported goods from China and used them to manufacture illegal steroids in Arizona to sell in Miami.

Now, Rodriguez is implicating a number of people in this steroid ring who he sold the products to, and many of them are big celebrities. So far, actors Josh Duhamel and Mark Wahlberg have been named, and Roman Reigns’ name has also been one of those mentioned by Rodriguez.

For those who may not remember, Reigns was suspended by WWE back in June of 2016 for violating the company’s wellness policy. At the time, the reports, such as those from ESPN, stated his suspension was due to testing positive for Adderall and not something such as steroids.

Jonny Bravo released a clip on his YouTube channel that has him speaking with Rodriguez and discussing the entire situation. Rodriguez states that he is doing this interview in an attempt to clear his name and let the world know of everyone else who was involved in this massive steroid ring.

In the clip, Rodriguez not only details how he came to know Roman Reigns but also why he disclosed his name as being involved.

“There are a lot more people out there that were involved and are associated with my company that many individuals did not know. One of them, in particular, is a very famous wrestler by the name of Roman Reigns. He was originally introduced to me by one of the informants [laughter]. I’ve probably heard his name in the past due to numerous videos that Jonny Bravo has done, and also some, including myself, on my own channel. “He [Roman Reigns] is a very down to earth person, however, a situation involved in which…often times when you’re brought to trials – which I was not, I decided to take a plea – however, they disclose discovery. ‘Discovery’ is basically the proof that they have against you. One thing…one part of the discovery is what’s called ‘tried and true statements’, which is basically disclosing everybody whom the investigators or people that were investigating you have spoken to with regards to your company, with regards to you, with regards to any other co-defendants that are associated with the indictment. So, that’s one of the reasons why I disclosed him.”

The United States Attorney’s Office states that the client list of Rodriguez’s company Wellness Fitness Nutrition, LLC, included “at least 50 customers in the Eastern District of New York.” This ring distribution illicit anabolic steroids is said to have brought in more than $10 million.

WWE

At this time, WWE has not said anything regarding the allegations brought against Roman Reigns after he was implicated in this steroid distribution ring. The representatives of Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel have not yet said anything either, but that is likely coming. It will be interesting to see just how this is handled for the current Intercontinental Champion, as this isn’t just an accusation as the DEA and other authorities are involved.