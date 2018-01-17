Katy Perry Not A Fan Of Social Media, Calls Herself ‘A Victim’

Katy Perry might have a lot of followers on her social media accounts, but it turns out that the singer is still not a big fan. While she has more than 68 million followers on Instagram and over 108 million Twitter followers, the “Swish Swish” singer is sharing her disdain for the platforms in a new interview in which she calls herself a “victim” of social media.

Although one of the big topics of the interview was about whether she has ever undergone plastic surgery, as previously reported by Inquisitr, it seems that her lack of love for things like Twitter and Instagram was also something Katy Perry wanted to explain. While speaking to Refinery 29, Perry explained that when it comes to any kind of trend, they all tend to come and go so fast that anything a person does requires being willing to go out on a limb. However, going out on a limb to try something new can also lead to failure and ridicule, something that the singer is familiar with.

When it comes to social media, Katy Perry has never been shy when it comes to how she feels about it, even going so far as to tweet a message in December in which she said that she “can’t wait till [I]nstagram culture is over so we can all be ourselves again.” According to Perry, the way people are so obsessed with social media will ultimately lead to “the decline of civilization if we’re going extreme about it,” because people have become all about selfies and making themselves look good. Katy Perry said that she really believes, “a lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like.”

YOU ???????? THINK ???????? THAT ???????? I ???????? AM ???????? CRACKING ????????BUT ???????? YOU ???????? CAN’T ???????? BREAK ???????? ME ????????. ???? behind the scenes of my video for “Hey Hey Hey”: https://t.co/5JytT4f7ij pic.twitter.com/Wnf3ZXD6o6 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 4, 2018

Perry said she does not care about all of that and really wishes she could just live her life the way she wants. The singer said that there needs to be some sort of balance because too many people are going out and buying the clothes and trying to get the perfect pose in order to “get a picture.” In her own life, Katy Perry said that what she is trying to do is “find my own personal balance with it because I’m just as much a victim as everybody else.”

As Fox News reported, this is certainly not the first time that Perry has expressed her unhappiness with social media and its effects. In fact, during a recent TCA panel in which she talked about being a judge on American Idol, the singer revealed that the reason she puts up with the different aspects of being famous is because she wants to bring new music to her fans. However, the reality for her is that being a celebrity has pressures and demands that she definitely does not love or enjoy.

i can’t wait till instagram culture is over so we can all be ourselves again — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 14, 2017

Although Katy Perry may not be the biggest fan of social media, her hope is that people can find a way to better balance their lives and their need to post about it. She even challenged her own followers, who do love social media, to find a balance for themselves and to work on not posting every single thing that is happening in their lives.