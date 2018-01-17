Luke Bryan Shares Adorable Video Telling His Kids They’re Having A Snow Day

Country star Luke Bryan took to social media this week to share an adorable video of himself and wife Caroline revealing the big news to their sons and a group of their friends that they wouldn’t be going to school because of a snow day.

Sharing the sweet video with his followers on January 16, Luke and his wife could be seen gathering all the kids – who were seemingly all enjoying a playdate at the Bryan house – that they would be getting the next day off.

Speaking to 9-year-old Bo, 7-year-old Tate, and a group of their friends, the kids could be heard guessing the news the “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” singer was about to tell them before he eventually revealed the exciting announcement.

After they all sat down to hear what the singer had to say, Luke could then be heard shouting, “There’s no school tomorrow!” to which the boys all began cheering and dancing around upon the news that they wouldn’t have to head in to the classroom the next day.

The adorable family video has already been viewed close to 300,000 times on Bryan’s Instagram account after he uploaded it for the world to see earlier this week. Luke added the caption, “No school celebration!!!”

No school celebration!!! A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jan 15, 2018 at 5:01pm PST

Fans clearly loved getting a glimpse into the country star’s life at home with his wife and kids, as Luke’s more than 4 million followers began leaving comments on the clip – which was seemingly filmed at his home in Nashville – after seeing the boys get excited about their upcoming snow day.

“Oh daddy you’re such a tease… memories are made of this,” commented one fan of the sweet family moment the country star shared with his fans on Instagram, as a second wrote, “Love this. So precious. Sure remember those days!!”

“I just love Luke and his wife. Family priorities,” said a third, while another even joked that Bryan sounded more excited than the kids about school being canceled as he announced the news to the youngsters.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

And it seems like Luke was probably just practising giving out some good news, as it will probably come in handy when Bryan joins Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as a judge on the upcoming ABC reboot of American Idol. While the cast have already filmed the audition stages, the show isn’t set to officially premiere on March 11.

Bryan’s loving snow day video with his kids and their school friends also comes shortly after the singer opened up about his big holiday plans in an interview last year, where he admitted that Christmas can be a bittersweet time for the Bryan family because of the multiple sad losses they’ve experienced as a family.

Luke, who has unfortunately lost his sister, brother, and brother-in-law over the years, told Entertainment Tonight in December that the festive period “brings a lot of emotions” for his family members.

“[There’s] a lot of wonderful memories and a lot of emotions of, ‘God, we wish so many members of our family were here,'” Bryan said last month, but added that although Christmas could be a difficult time, he and his family “get together and… have a fun experience.”

As well as being parents to Tate and Bo, Luke and Caroline also took in his nephew Tilden after his father passed away in 2014.

The tragic death came seven years after Luke sister – Tilden’s mom – sadly passed away in 2007, while Luke’s brother Chris died over 20 years ago in 1996.