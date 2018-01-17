Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, is speaking out in her first television interview tomorrow with Gayle King on CBS This Morning about her claims that Allen molested her as a child. Dylan Farrow says that she is speaking out now to tell the world that one can’t be on board with the #MeToo movement and still support Woody Allen. Dylan Farrow explains that it’s devastating to still have to insist that she is a credible source to report her own sexual assault.

Dylan Farrow Will Speak Out In An Interview For The First Time

Dylan Farrow, now 32 and working as a sexual assault activist, claims that Woody Allen molested her in the attic of their home when she was 7-years-old, says Page Six.

“I am credible and I am telling the truth. I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things.”

Woody Allen continues to deny he ever assaulted Dylan Farrow or any of his children, but Dylan Farrow has made the same consistent accusations for 25 years. In her conversation with Gayle King, Dylan Farrow will speak about her own experience with sexual assault as well as the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Dylan Farrow Says She Is Angry That Her Claims About Woody Allen Have Been Ignored

Dylan Farrow says the rise of the #MeToo movement has caused her to feel outraged after years of being ignored and having her sexual molestation claims in reference to Woody Allen dismissed, simply because she was a child, reports BBC News. Dylan Farrow explains that she is baffled that stars continue to work with Woody Allen and that people still speak out to support him, despite her story.

Dylan Farrow says she is hurt and angry at the accusations that she is now just jumping onboard the #MeToo movement when she has been telling her story for years.

“Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage… after all these years of being ignored, disbelieved and tossed aside?”

Gayle King interviewed Dylan Farrow about her claims that Woody Allen molested her from her mother Mia Farrow’s home in Bridgewater, Connecticut.

“All I can do is speak my truth and hope – hope that somebody will believe me rather than just hearing.”

Dylan Farrow has spoken out in print as recently as 2014 when she wrote an op-ed calling Woody Allen “a predator.” Actor Timothee Chalamet has come out in support of Dylan Farrow, saying that he is donating his salary for appearing in the Woody Allen film A Rainy Day in New York to charity in order to distance himself from Allen.

“I don’t want to profit from my work on the film.”

Rebecca Hall, who co-starred in the film, also supports Dylan Farrow and is also donating her fee to charity as well.

Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen: "Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?" https://t.co/wGtkAcisCx pic.twitter.com/yt2YKcy5UA — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 17, 2018

Ronan Farrow, The Brother Of Dylan Farrow, Also Dislikes Father Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow’s brother, Ronan Farrow, has always supported his sister and has been at the forefront of covering the #MeToo movement. Ronan Farrow, who has a non-existent relationship with his father (though it is now suspected that Frank Sinatra might be the biological father of Ronan Farrow), has spoken frankly about his thoughts on Woody Allen, the molestation claims of Dylan Farrow, and Woody Allen’s marriage to Soon-Yi Previn, Ronan’s sister.

“He’s my father married to my sister. That makes me his son and his brother-in-law. That is such a moral transgression.”

On Father’s Day, Ronan Farrow made a joke about the twisted family link with Woody Allen.

“Happy Father’s Day — or as they call it in my family, happy brother-in-law’s day.”

Dylan Farrow to discuss Woody Allen assault claim in first TV interview https://t.co/9FQrtyaJZO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 17, 2018

The Dylan Farrow interview with Gayle King is scheduled to run tomorrow morning on CBS This Morning.