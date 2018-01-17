‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy, Audrey Roloff Celebrate Major Relationship Milestone

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff started their love story exactly eight years ago. The two stars of Little People, Big World met on a blind date and they are grateful for the opportunity to get to know each other all those years ago.

“I met my wife eight years ago today on a blind date,” Jeremy said. “It’s been a wild and unexpected eight years.”

Jeremy pondered on how things worked out for him and Audrey. He said that people don’t get to choose where they end up. Jeremy said further that “our daily choices choose for us.”

“When we are old and grey, I imagine the greatest thing will be looking back at the love story we have written.”

Jeremy quoted a line from the book A Severe Mercy by Sheldon Vanauken to end his heartfelt post.

“If it’s half as good as the half we know, then here’s hail! to the rest of the road.”

Jeremy shared a set of photos of the couple. The first shows one of the earlier shots taken of the two. Jeremy, who has his arm over Audrey’s shoulders, is strangely wearing a baseball cap while a sombrero or a straw hat hangs from his neck. Funnily, one of his followers commented that Jeremy resembled actor Mark Wahlberg in the photo.

The second photo Jeremy shared is of the two posing beside a motorcycle and wearing matching white wardrobe, sneakers, helmets and sunglasses. Jeremy is also rocking a pair of short shorts.

Photo number 3 is a close-up shot from a time Jeremy and Audrey went swimming. Audrey is wearing a pair of sunnies on her head and a toothy grin on her face. A topless Jeremy, meanwhile, gives off a shy smile to go with his slightly squinty eyes and wet curly hair.

In the final shot, Jeremy and Audrey were photographed wearing harnesses for their wall climbing date. One fan joked that Audrey looked like she could be a wrestler in the photo probably because of how Audrey is inadvertently flexing her muscles in the shot. But as the said fan mentioned, Audrey looked so pretty.

Jeremy’s post is thankfully filled with congratulatory greetings and other positive messages. Some people even shared their own blind date stories. The couple’s previous posts have received their fair share of criticisms from some followers. The main reason why some people are hating on Audrey is their penchant to sell products after sharing an inspirational and often God-centered message, as reported in another Inquisitr story.