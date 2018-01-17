Stormy Daniels: Sex With Trump Was Bad, ‘Please, Don’t Try To Pay Me,’ And She Had Lie Detector Test

Stormy Daniels is a name that isn’t disappearing from the press anytime soon. Stormy reportedly knows things about President Donald Trump’s alleged 339-pound body that only someone who has seen him naked would know, as reported by the Inquisitr. Now new details about the alleged sexual escapades between Trump and Daniels are leaking to the press, even though Trump and Stormy have both denied the Wall Street Journal’s report claiming Stormy earned $130,000 to keep quiet about their 11-month-long affair.

As reported by Raw Story, Stormy thought that the sex she reportedly engaged in with Trump was bad, even though ex-wife Marla Maples called sex with Trump the “best sex” she had ever had.

According to In Touch Weekly, Stormy spoke with the publication in 2011, years before the alleged six-figure pay-off happened in 2016. Stormy — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — told the publication that she first had sex with Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006, but the encounter wasn’t necessarily earth-shattering nor lake-shaking.

“[The sex] was textbook generic.”

Stormy’s words from the 7-year-old interview are of renewed interest in light of Trump’s position as president. The publication backs up their claims with the fact that Daniels took a lie-detector test during her interview. Stormy’s ex-husband, Mike Moz, as well as her friend Randy Spears — who can be seen in the below video talking about his adult film days — backed up Stormy’s claims.

Stormy said the affair with Trump happened only months after Melania Trump gave birth to Barron Trump.

During the actual alleged sex session, Daniels claimed that she begged Trump not to pay her, even though she wasn’t sure why she said those words, perhaps alluding to the fact that she didn’t want to be deemed a prostitute.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me.'”

Stormy claimed that she caught Trump’s wandering eye during 2006’s American Century celebrity golf tournament. Daniels said that Trump met everyone there but kept his eyes on her, especially after the duo shared a golf cart. Trump next allegedly visited Stormy at the Wicked Pictures gift lounge, where he requested her phone number and took a photo with Daniels.

“Then he asked me if I wanted to have dinner that night. And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course!’ We ended up having dinner in the room.”

After using the restroom in the hotel room, Stormy described thinking “ugh” prior to sex with Trump, and recalled his promises of getting her TV work afterward. Stormy also claims she had additional sexual interludes with Trump beyond that day, including trysts in Trump’s private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.