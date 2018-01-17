Miley Cyrus Rocks White Bikini Top And Tiny Denim Shorts While Out With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is keeping it cool while spending her time Down Under with fiance, Liam Hemsworth. Almost daily the 25-year-old pop star has been seen out enjoying the Australian sunshine amid reports she and Liam “secretly” married. She was spotted once again in bikini-clad ensemble.

As the Daily Mail reports, the “Malibu” singer was seen wearing a white bikini top with tiny denim shorts while out and about in Byron Bay, New South Wales. Although she’s been photographed wearing her white bikini at the beach (as seen in a tweet at the bottom of this article), she paired the top with a pair of denim Daisy Dukes and covered with a bright pink kimono-style shirt with floral print. The singer also had on a dark baseball cap and flip flops. Her accessories included gold hoop earrings, a short gold necklace, and a gold bracelet. Her navel piercing, a double rhinestone or diamond, was exposed just above the shorts. Miley had on minimal makeup and had applied a light-pink lipstick; she carried a matching pink purse.

When Cyrus was at the beach splashing around in the water, she had her hair pulled back in a ponytail, but had her hair down when she was sighted with Liam in the new photos.

A third tweet at the end of this article shows one of the first images to emerge of Miley and Liam’s vacation. Cyrus wore a black bikini top and had on tiny shorts that day in Byron Bay.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been the topic of scorching rumors that they “secretly” married in Byron Bay over the New Year’s holiday after NW magazine reported they had a private wedding. A source told the magazine that the time “felt right” for them it was a “no brainer” that they got married in Byron Bay, where they first got engaged in 2013. Gossip Cop, however, debunked the story. Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, added fuel to the rumors after an interview on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning on Tuesday. He said that his brother and Miley “aren’t officially married,” EOnline reports.

Cyrus told The Sun on Sunday in 2017 that she wasn’t ready to get married because she has a lot of living to do yet.

The speculations will continue over whether Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are actually married as they carry on their extended vacation Down Under.