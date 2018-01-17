Siggy Flicker Quits ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey,’ Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga React

Siggy Flicker announced her exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey in December, and during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a couple of her co-stars weighed in on the news.

Days ago, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga appeared on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, where they spoke about Siggy Flicker’s decision to quit the show after starring alongside them for two seasons and both women said they weren’t surprised by Flicker’s exit.

“I’m not surprised. I speak to her everyday,” Teresa Giudice explained to Cohen, according to a January 16 report by All About the Real Housewives.

Teresa Giudice and Siggy Flicker have been close friends for years, and last week, Flicker reached out to her to wish her oldest daughter Gia a happy 17th birthday. So, when it comes to the future of the two women, they likely won’t lose touch, even if Bravo TV cameras are no longer a part of Flicker’s life.

As for Melissa Gorga, she said that Siggy Flicker was a great cast member but noted that she often got in her own way. As she explained, Flicker frequently got herself more worked up about situations than was necessary.

“It’s too much for her,” Melissa Gorga said of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “She can’t control it and she doesn’t like that.”

Siggy Flicker joined the cast of the Bravo TV reality series in 2016 after the exits of Teresa Aprea, Nicole Napolitano, and Amber Marchese. Cast member Dolores Catania joined the show at the same time.

A post shared by Siggy Flicker (@siggy.flicker) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:57am PST

Siggy Flicker confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 22, 2017. At the time, she released a statement to Bravo TV’s the Daily Dish in which she said she would be leaving the show to focus on her family and business. She also said that she wished each and every one of her co-stars well, even Margaret Josephs.

To see more of Siggy Flicker and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, don’t miss the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.