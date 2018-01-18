Duggar Family Shows Loyalty To Fox News With 19 Kids, Fans Ask About Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson

The Duggar family may be in Australia, but it looks like the U.S. is not far from their minds. Instead of filling their Facebook feed with pictures from their adventures Down Under, Counting On stars instead chose to highlight a memory from a few years ago when they visited New York. In the photo, they showed how they are still strong supporters of Fox News, a network famous for supporting Republican views.

Over the years, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have shown support for Republican candidates like Mike Huckabee and Roy Moore. So it is no surprise that they are avid fans of Fox News, a network that reports on mostly American breaking news for conservatives and Republicans.

When they visited New York a few years ago with their 19 kids, they made sure to visit the Fox News studios. Most of the fans were eager to see that their reality TV stars watch the same news as them.

“In front of Fox News! Awesome,” a fan wrote. “Best news station out there.”

Another chimed in, “Fox News is best!”

Others chose to remark on just how much has changed since the picture was taken. With Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, and Joseph married off, the Duggar clan has continued to grow.

“Beautiful! A lot has changed since then hasn’t it,” a follower commented. “Marriages, more grandbabies… God is good!”

However, other fans took this opportunity to inquire about Josiah Duggar’s courting status. While the Duggars did not announce it on their Facebook, Instagram, or blog, there have been photos going around that showed that Josiah was accompanied by a girlfriend on the trip to Australia.

“Is it true that Josiah is in a courtship with a girl named Lauren Swanson? Please let us know soon,” a fan wrote.

“I believe so, but not 100%,” another fan conjectured. “She joined them on their trip to Australia. Every picture I have seen of the trip she is sitting or standing beside Josiah.”

Check out the photo from Australia that piqued the interest of Counting On fans.

Josiah is the only Duggar who has an active Instagram account despite the fact that he is not married. He boasts having 289k followers and so far has posted 31 pictures.

He posted a picture from Australia, but it did not include Lauren Swanson.

Josiah Duggar is 21 years old.