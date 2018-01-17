Meghan Trainor Stuns In New Photo After Weight Loss

Meghan Trainor has been getting candid about her recent 20-pound weight loss in various interviews over the past few weeks, and it seems like fans of the “All About That Bass” singer just can’t seem to get enough of her new look.

The star recently shared a brand new black and white photo of herself to her official Instagram account as she encouraged fans to tune in to Fox’s new singing show The Four: Battle For Stardom, and her followers just couldn’t seem to stop showering the star with praise in the comments section.

After sharing the photo in the early hours on January 17, the black and white snap, which showed Meghan peeking around a door while baring her left shoulder for the camera, received more than 123,000 likes in just six hours.

The upload also received hundreds of comments from fans all over the world who couldn’t help but gush over Trainor’s new look as she sported a high ponytail and showed off her engagement ring from boyfriend Daryl Sabara.

“By far the most gorgeous pic I’ve ever seen of you, very beautiful and sexy” Instagram user @ricky8437 commented on the photo Trainor shared with fans this week, while another told the “Dear Future Husband” singer in the comments section of her latest Instagram upload, “OMG!! you’re so f***ing beautiful.”

“Wow, amazing pic of you!” then added Instagram user @shirlsm1, as @ariadne.hunter.h commented on Trainor’s photo in all caps, “SO BEAUTIFUL MEGHAN!!!”

Though Megan’s recent weight loss was clearly visible in the photo, despite the snap not capturing her full body, she actually didn’t address her healthy new lifestyle in the caption.

Instead, Trainor – who’s proved that she’s stunning at any weight – gushed over her new gig on The Four, on which she appears as a judge alongside fellow musicians DJ Khaled, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Charlie Walk. Former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie also serves as the show’s host.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Make sure you watch @thefouronfox Thursday night!” Meghan wrote in the caption, one day before the upcoming third episode of the new singing show is set to air on January 16.

“I’ll be live tweeting and talking about this BOMB PONYTAIL #TheFour,” the pop star then joked.

Trainor shared the black and white photo of herself – which pretty much sent her Instagram followers into a total frenzy – just days after she put a number on her recent weight loss success.

Though she discussed her healthy new lifestyle and love of working out in a few interviews last year, Meghan told E! News while backstage at The Four earlier this month that she’d actually lost an incredible 20-pounds over the past few months.

As for how she did it, Meghan revealed that she’d dropped the pounds “the healthy way” by working out and sticking to a clean diet.

The Four: Battle For Stardom airs on Thursday nights on Fox.