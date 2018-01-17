‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Takes On Haters On Twitter, Says She Makes More Money Than They Could Dream Of

Amber Portwood became fed up with her haters on Tuesday night and unleashed a rant against them, claiming that many of her fans and followers on Twitter are “horrible people.”

After being accused of being a negligent parent on Teen Mom OG and on social media, Amber Portwood took to her Twitter page where she put her haters on blast, reminding them that when she was away from her daughter, she was raking in tons of cash by filming WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. She even pointed out that the money she was making with the network was far more than her critics could ever dream of making themselves.

“Some of you are absolutely horrible people! I was in [Marriage Boot Camp] for [three weeks] during Leah’s summer break making more money than some of you s**t talkers dream of!” she tweeted on January 16.

Amber Portwood went on to point out that her daughter has college funds because of her and told her haters to “f**k off.” Still, her fans and followers on Twitter questioned her about whether or not she had caught up on her child support payments to her former boyfriend, Gary Shirley. As fans well know, Shirley has had full custody of their nine-year-old daughter Leah for the past several years.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Prior to Amber Portwood’s money tweet, the reality star went on a rant against Gary Shirley and his wife, slamming the couple for talking crap about her on Teen Mom OG. As she explained, if it wasn’t for her, the couple would be living in a shack in the ghetto. Instead, as they continue to trash her, Portwood claims Shirley and Anderson are making money off of her.

Amber Portwood also recently took aim at MTV for putting her through hell for the past 10 years she’s been starring on the reality series and claimed her mental health struggles were not handled carefully.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, Kristina Anderson, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and Taylor McKinney, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.