Selena Gomez Under Fire For Working With Woody Allen In Wake Of #MeToo; Mother Tried To Talk Her Out Of It

The Time’s Up and #MeToo campaigns that have taken place in recent months have showcased the bitter misogyny and sexual harassment that has been taking place in Hollywood since the birth of the genre. And now, Selena Gomez is under fire for having worked with alleged child molester Woody Allen.

Selena Gomez recently worked on a Woody Allen film in New York City tentatively titled A Rainy Day in New York, which had many fans riled up due to Woody Allen’s past. The iconic writer and actor has been alleged to have molested Ronan Farrow when she was younger. He also married his adopted daughter in a controversial move that have many people labeling him as a pervert for having a sexual relationship with a woman he basically raised as his own.

Instagram users asked Mandy Teefy, Selena Gomez’s mother, to try and persuade or force her daughter to apologize for working with Woody Allen in the current social climate. As fans of Selena are aware, Mandy and Selena have been on the outs for several weeks due to Selena’s reunion with popstar and ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Mandy Teefy responded to fans’ request by saying that Selena Gomez is an adult and can make her own decisions.

According to Mandy Teefy, she tried to convince Selena not to work with Woody Allen, but she still went ahead with the project. Some interpreted this as “throwing her daughter under the bus.”

She made a statement to her Instagram followers about the situation, basically saying it is no one’s fault but Selena Gomez’s herself. Mandy assured fans that Selena’s PR team is fabulous, and that none of them are responsible for “allowing” her to make such a controversial move.

“I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click…No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

Some fans of Selena Gomez told Mandy to force her daughter to cut all ties with the film icon, but of course, Mandy acknowledged she is unable to do this.

Selena and her mother are reportedly wanting to reconcile, though Selena says it is only possible if her mother accepts her love, Justin Bieber.

Recently, Selena Gomez split with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, however both went back to their exes immediately post-break-up. He and ex Bella Hadid have been “hanging out” and have sparked rumors of a reconciliation. It seems neither party was able to get over their former flames.