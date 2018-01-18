Parents Allegedly Raped Their 12-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly To ‘Train Her In Advance For Adult Life’

A couple is facing trial for allegedly raping their 12-year-old daughter. The mother reportedly told police that it was better for them to have sex with their child rather than a maniac.

The Russian parents are presently in custody after being accused of turning the young girl into a sex slave. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in jail. According to the Mail, the 12-year-old girl was purportedly subjected to constant sexual abuse from her parents from December 2016 to March 2017.

The unidentified girl’s ordeal was discovered when she went to a doctor after developing complications with her periods. The doctor discovered that the 12-year-old girl was not a virgin and confronted her over the matter. It was only then that the young girl revealed the horrific sexual abuse she had suffered at the hands of her parents.

The doctor informed the relevant authorities and the Russian couple allegedly confessed to their incestuous crimes.

Court documents claim that the father raped his daughter frequently in the bed he shared with his wife almost every day. The mother who told police that she was also raped as a 13-year-old is also accused of sexually abusing her daughter with an artificial penis.

The girl was forced to sleep in the same bed with her parents with the mother admitting that her 12-year-old child took part in “threesomes.” The mother sickeningly rationalized that she and her husband had agreed to teach their daughter about sex to prepare her for adulthood.

“We agreed to train her in advance for adult life.”

An IB Times report also substantiates the claim, adding that the parents believed it was better for the child to lose her virginity within the family rather than outside it.

“They believed it was better for the child to lose her virginity with her own father.”

Phototreat / Thinkstock

The 12-year-old girl’s grandmother and great-grandmother lived in the same flat where the sexual abuse was going on. But according to police, they had no idea that such atrocities were being committed under the roof that they shared. The accused parents, both aged 34, have been stripped of their parental rights, meaning that they will never be allowed to raise the child.

This is not the first time that a father would be raping his own daughter. Another Russian father sexually attacked his 5-year-old adopted daughter which led to her death, the Mirror is reporting.

The man had resorted to beating the young girl after the ordeal, but stopped after he realized that she was bleeding heavily. He took her to the hospital where she died from blood loss and massive internal injuries caused by a fracture of internal organs.

The accused man and his wife had adopted the little girl from an orphanage and had four kids of their own. Neighbors who described the family as “good, religious people” were shocked at the child’s death.