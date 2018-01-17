Jumanji Stays Top Box Office In Its Second Week

On to its second week, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is still topping the box office charts. It was an extraordinary week for Sony’s Jumanji as they earn a total of $27 million in just three days, Friday to Sunday. This had their total domestic profit amount to an astounding $283 million in just four weeks. The Jumanji sequel is a story of four high school kids that got suck into a video game they never heard of – Jumanji. The action and adventure film is lead by four amazing actors: Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Kevin Heart, and Dwayne Jhonson. Jumanji managed to maintain their spot as top Box Office for two weeks while shown alongside other great films such as The Post, The Commuter, and Paddington 2. Many were surprised that it has even passed Justice League as the worldwide Box Office over the Martin Luther King Day.

Jumanji scores a 90 percent from audience score and a 76 percent from its critics in Rotten Tomatoes. According to the movie critic site, Jumanji has a charming cast and funny plot. Some of its audience reviews were largely commending the humorous content of the film and how it is a fun sequel after the twenty-year wait from the original Jumanji.

Mark Schiefelbein / AP Images

In twitter, Dwayne Johnson thanked the audience for the overwhelming support and wished everyone had fun watching the film. Dwayne even said that this was an unexpected feat for the movie.

This #Jumanji phenomenon around the world is beyond my wildest dreams. Pretty surreal. My goal was to make a holiday movie, three generations of your family can enjoy – together. Thank you so much for making us #1 and keep having FUN.

L’ Chaim ???? #Jumanji ???? pic.twitter.com/6PQDjY48wN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 10, 2018

Some notable personalities also applauded the actors’ performance. Producer James Bierman even tweeted that the film was “lots of fun and smart”. He even commended the roles of Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan. To which Johnson responded by replying thanks and saying “smart and fun” was his college nickname.

See this film. Lots of fun and smart. @TheRock rocks and @karengillan kicks ass and dances. What more do you need? ???????? pic.twitter.com/WuHpYn43B0 — James Bierman (@Bierman71) January 16, 2018

According to Forbes, the movie has also gotten half of its large earnings from its overseas screening in the People’s Republic of China where the film was able to earn $40 million in just three days. It has also dominated the cinemas as the number one Box Office film in other territories such as United Kingdom, Australia, France, and Russia-CIS. Other movies such as Lady Bird, I, Tonya, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi have also increased their earning over the weekend.