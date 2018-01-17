‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thurs. Jan 18: Dina Confesses, Lily & Cane Make Love, Hilary’s Baby Woe

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 18, reveal that the overriding emotion will be love. Dina (Marla Adams) will confess to jabbing Graham (Max Shippee) with the syringe filled with chemicals intended to kill her. However, her story will be patchy and Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will need to make tricky decisions out of love for their mother. While taking care of baby Sam, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will realize that what she’s been missing in her life is the love and warmth of a brand new baby. In Paris, Juliet (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) will throw caution to the wind and make hot, steamy love in the city of romance.

When Graham tried to stab Dina with the deadly dose of chemicals, Dina woke up and the two wrestled. Eventually, Dina managed to jab the syringe into Graham’s arm. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, it is still unclear what Graham’s fate will be but it will be Y&R’s loss if they write off Max Shippee. The actor and Marla Adams offset each other brilliantly and had viewers in constant debate as to their true motives. However, Dina’s family still don’t know that she wanted Graham to assist her with his death. According to She Knows Soaps recaps, Graham wanted to give her a “quick, painless end” with the stolen fragrance compound.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 18, indicate that Jack and Ashley will rush to be with their mother when they realize that Graham has stolen a fragrance compound that could be used to kill someone. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Jack and Ashley will walk in on the “shocking scene”. She Knows Soaps states that “Dina comes clean,” but CDL indicates that she may not be able to give her children the finer details of what went down. To make things even more complicated, Ashley also handled the syringe which means that her fingerprints are also on it. How can the Abbott siblings protect their mother from criminal charges?

Hilary has gotten quite attached to baby Sam. He stirs up maternal feelings and the bond is already great between the two. Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 18, tease that Hilary will babysit Sam for Cane. She will realize that what she’s been missing in her life is a baby, and will make this her new mission. It seems as if the writers are already setting up a reunion for her and Devon to cure the baby fever that she has.

In Paris, Cane and Juliet give love another chance. Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 18, state that the two will make hot and passionate love. Afterwards, they will take a moment to remember everything that they have been through before making solid plans to rebuild their family. It seems as if Juliet is willing to let the past go and move on with Cane.