Scientology: Leah Remini’s Docuseries Reveals Abortion Is A Must To Sea Org Members

Leah Remini was a defender of Scientology from all of its distractors, even using her celebrity status to promote the institution. However, the King of Queens star shockingly left the controversial church after realizing that it is far from what it was claiming. She then starred in an Emmy Award-winning docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, to reveal the truth about the cult-like religion.

Just like the first season, the 47-year-old actress and partner, Mike Rinder, a former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) and the Sea Organization, which is based in the United States, invited ex-Scientologists to share their story and to expose what’s really going on inside the corporation. As expected, former Scientology members revealed shocking details like its position on abortion.

In one of the episodes of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, one ex-Sea Org member tearfully recalled how she was forced to have an abortion. The Church of Scientology describes the Sea Organization (Sea Org) as a “fraternal religious order, comprising the church’s most dedicated members.” Being a part of a high ranking position, female members are expected to do what was obliged of them.

Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests explained that Scientology believes that once a Sea Org member is pregnant, it automatically means that she wants to leave the foundation. Since the church wants to keep their members loyal to it, abortion became the only solution to take all the fear of leaving away.

Now that the truth about Scientology is slowly unraveling, courtesy of Leah Remini’s docu-series, the controversial church fought back by discrediting the King Of Queens actress and claiming that she’s a bully and more. However, this doesn’t affect the actress and she still kept sharing the ugly side of what she calls an “abusive organization.”

Leah Remini’s goal is to give voices to ex-Scientologists and members who are trapped in the organization and have been living with so many heartaches. As long as the controversial church is still functioning, the actress revealed that she is not going to stop exposing the truth until it finally shuts down for good.

Scientology is challenging the credibility of Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests on the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series.