‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Spoilers: Final Film Possibly Hinted On Crossover With Another Horror Franchise

It looks like Insidious: The Last Key might be the final movie in the acclaimed horror film series. After all, the sequel concluded with a direct reference to the first movie as Elise Rainier prepared to help Dalton and his family. But is it possible that the end of the Insidious films will lead to a crossover with another popular horror franchise? There have been speculations that Blumhouse Productions is already planning something big for Elise’s protege Imogen Rainier.

In Insidious: The Last Key, it was revealed that Elise’s niece Imogen Rainier has inherited her aunt’s gifts. The girl even entered The Further and helped Elise defeat Key Face. Some believe that Imogen could take over if the Insidious film series will continue without Elise Rainier. In addition to that, she might even be the key character who could bridge the horror franchise to Blumhouse Production’s other brainchild Sinister.

Jason Blum has already considered the idea of bringing together two horror franchises. The Blumhouse Productions CEO recently admitted in an interview with CinePop that a crossover could happen following Insidious: The Last Key.

“We almost did Insidious and Sinister and I still feel like we might do that so, I think so. I think we’re going to cross our worlds at some point. I don’t know how yet but we’re gonna try.”

So is it possible that the next Insidious film will feature Imogen Rainier taking on a famous villain? There are speculations that Caitlin Gerard’s character could eventually take on Bughuul, the Babylonian deity that has murdered several families in the Sinister movies. Some believe that Imogen might be the only one who could defeat Mr. Boogie in a possible crossover following The Last Key.

Sinister is not the only horror film series that fans are hoping would get a crossover with the Insidious movies. There is a possibility that Elise Rainier’s universe could spill over to The Conjuring franchise, which already boasts of the successful Annabelle series. Some fans are hoping there will eventually be a connection between the entities in The Last Key and The Conjuring‘s Ed and Lorraine Warren.

There is no confirmation yet whether Blumhouse Productions will work on a crossover between Insidious and Sinister or The Conjuring. Nevertheless, fans are hopeful that they haven’t seen the last of Lin Shaye’s Elise Rainier in The Last Key.

Insidious: The Last Key is currently in theaters worldwide.