‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Plot Revealed — Check Out How Han Solo Met Chewbacca

Disney has officially revealed the official plot synopsis of the most awaited movie on the life of Han Solo before the events of Star Wars. The upcoming film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, or simply Solo, is scheduled to release in May 2018, and fans will be glad to know this that the upcoming Star Wars film will finally show how Han Solo (played by Harrison Ford in original Episodes and Alden Ehrenreich in the upcoming Solo) will meet his co-pilot and best friend, Chewbacca.

Earlier today, Disney officially released the plot synopsis for Solo, and it is getting mixed reactions.

Check out the plot synopsis:

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

The synopsis does look intriguing but at the same time, there are a lot of unanswered questions. First of all, in the released synopsis, there is no mention of Han Solo’s famous vest. It also does not mention how Solo got the Millennium Falcon.

Sascha Steinbach / Getty Images

In February 2013, Disney confirmed the development of two Star Wars standalone films. The media giant later confirmed that the standalone film on the life of Han Solo will be his origin story and as described above in the official synopsis, there are a lot of events which fans are excited to learn about the adventurous life of Han Solo before he met Luke Skywalker.

In 2015, Lucasfilm announced that an anthology film that will focus on the life of young Han Solo and how he became the smuggler, thief, and the amazing pilot before he met Luke and Obi-Wan Kenobi at Mos Eisley, is under production. Solo’s filming production began on January 30, 2017, under the working title Star Wars: Red Cup. The principal photography started on February 20 and on October 17, director Ron Howard confirmed the wrap on production and officially announced that the title of Han Solo’s standalone film would be Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Directed by Row Howard and featuring Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson as Beckett — Han’s mentor and friend, Emilia Clarke as Kira, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Solo: A Star Wars Story is scheduled to release on May 25, 2018. As of this writing, it is still not revealed when Disney will be unrevealing the official trailer for the first standalone film. Given the enormous box-office success of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, high stacks are being played on Solo and only time will tell how the fans will react to a film that won’t feature Luke Skywalker in the lead.