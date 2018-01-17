Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus Split: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Reveals ‘Real Reason’ For Breakup

Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have officially called it quits, but it looks like things haven’t been settled yet as the former MTV couple release separate statements about the real reason why they broke up.

On Tuesday, Blasting News published a report about the couple’s breakup which was confirmed by the 23-year-old mother of two via her Instagram page.

“We have broken up,” Briana wrote, directing her followers to the link in her Instagram bio for a full statement on the matter.

Speaking to the outlet, the 23-year-old Teen Mom 2 personality said that she and Javi are “not together anymore” and explained the reason behind their split.

“He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work,” she said.

She went on to reveal why the 24-year-old father of one broke up with her because she didn’t have plans to move in with him during the summer.

During the interview, the mother-of-two clarified that she had “no bad things to say” about her ex although she wanted to clarify that they did not see eye-to-eye when it comes to their plans for the future.

“He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand.”

Interestingly, Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin said something similar while speaking to Radar Online. However, his statement sounded a bit deeper than mere disagreement about her planned plastic surgery.

Based on his statement, distance, uncertainties for their future, and their differences caused the Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus split.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware.”

He also admitted that it all started when he expressed his disagreement “with her future plans being exposed for the world to see,” noting possible repercussions for potential employment.

“I wish we could’ve compromised,” he added.

On top of that, he clarified that Briana’s plans to undergo plastic surgery wasn’t the issue, denying what she had been telling people since announcing their breakup.

Despite this, both Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus only have good things to say about each other, with Lincoln’s 24-year-old dad calling her an “amazing person with the biggest heart.”

“Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special.”

Based on Blasting News‘ report on the MTV couple’s split, Javi and Briana’s relationship appeared to have ended partly because of pressure from social media, whereas nothing they do or say went unnoticed. In fact, the outlet noted how the two have become subject of a number of engagement and marriage rumors that the 23-year-old Teen Mom 2 star have denied.

At some point, Briana have also been pitted against Javi’s ex-wife and fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, as reported by Radar in November 2017.