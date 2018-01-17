Kylie Jenner Baby Update: This ‘KUWTK’ Scene Seemingly Confirmed Reality Star’s Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner’s sudden silence on social media appears to be an effort to not slip and reveal her current status. However, one of the scenes of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series led viewers to believe that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings is definitely pregnant with her first child.

E! network’s highly popular reality television series returned for its midseason installment. While viewers were waiting for the highly anticipated episode where Khloe Kardashian announced her pregnancy, one of the scenes seemingly hinted the truth about Kylie Jenner’s condition instead.

In a two-part episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner was seen taking a phone call from Kylie Jenner, where the 20-year-old TV personality confided with her mom about her concerns regarding a female worker that she hired. The Life of Kylie star worriedly explained that the person kept taking her photos and Kris reacted in a way that it was such a big deal to the point of contemplating in having the woman arrested.

What made this scene so intriguing is the fact that Kris Jenner would go as far as having someone arrested for snapping a photo of her daughter, who is a public figure. Although it could possibly be in the contract to not take a photo of Kylie Jenner while working for her, their concerns were so exaggerated, which led people to believe that there is definitely more to the story.

It can be recalled that after the news broke that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has made an effort to not be seen in public. In fact, the social media princess even paused in posting on the platforms, which fueled all the baby rumors even more.

With Kylie Jenner’s attempt to keep her current situation as private as possible, it is quite understandable that she would not appreciate someone leaking a photo of her with a growing belly. Since Kris Jenner quickly resorted to taking the female worker in custody, viewers just can’t seem to omit the idea that they were trying to get rid of all the shreds of evidence of Kylie’s pregnancy.

But just like any other reports about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.