‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Curtis Uncovers A High School Yearbook, Drew Finds More Clue About His Past

General Hospital spoilers tease there will finally be some progress in Drew’s search for his past memories. His twin, Jason, received some updates about Faison’s other son. Jason has been hitting blanks but he might finally see some progress in his search.

To Sam (Kelly Monaco), Drew’s past is not the main issue. However, Drew wants to figure out who he is to move on with the woman he had grown to love. Just weeks back, Drew had to come to terms with the reality that his memories are not his own. He got acquainted with Dr. Kim Nero, a woman from his past and the mother of his child.

Over the past weeks in General Hospital, Drew became a teenager’s father. He will continue to play a huge role in Oscar’s life, and he is willing to do so. However, he wants and needs to find out about his past.

General Hospital spoilers tease there will be exciting scenes for Drew in the upcoming weeks as he tries to reclaim his lost memories. After trying to dig into Drew’s past, Curtis (Donnell Turner) finally found his high school yearbook. This may not seem like much but it can help Drew try to figure out who he was before he became Jason.

General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease Drew will learn bits and pieces of his old self. Kim claimed Drew used to be a popular guy who charmed everyone he knew. From the yearbook Curtis found, he will learn that he used to be a member of the track and field. Now that they know where Andrew Cain went to school and who his classmates were, it will be easier to track down people who knew him in the past.

From the yearbook, it seems like Drew was also kind as a teenager. Betsy’s story revealed Drew was a gentle child. However, General Hospital spoilers hinted Drew will discover a dark secret about his past.

Dark secrets always come in different forms, and this may have something to do with the people Drew were involved in. Whatever it is, General Hospital spoilers tease more twists and turns as Drew and Jason try to figure out what happened to them and why.