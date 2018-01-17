Meteor In Michigan, Ohio: Loud Bang, Streak Of Light In The Sky Sends People To Social Media To Post Videos

A meteor appears to have streaked across the skies over Michigan and parts of Ohio on Tuesday, January 16. As reported by WNEM, the fireball was bright enough to catch the eyes of plenty of folks on the road or looking out their windows at the correct time in the evening, around 8:15 p.m. ET.

The meteor was bright enough to be seen in northern Ohio, up to Alma, Michigan, and beyond. As a result of the loud bang and the bright streak of light, Michigan residents have turned to Twitter and other platforms to discover what may have caused the melee. According to the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the streak was indeed a meteor and the fireball was not a concern to call authorities about, as some viewers have done when turning to 911 upon seeing the meteor.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the meteor also caused the ground to shake, with reports that the timestamp on one video that caught the meteor in action proves it streaked across the Michigan skies at 8:08 p.m. ET. As seen in the tweet below from Philip Lewis, a Detroit native and the front page editor at the Huffington Post, the description claims the object landed in the Detroit/Windsor area. Other unconfirmed reports claim the meteor may have landed in Ohio. However, still other unconfirmed reports claim that a meteor of such size would have caused a great amount of damage if it had landed, with the house-shaking meteor likely just skimming by the Earth’s atmosphere.

VIDEO: A meteor (or something) just landed in Detroit/Windsor area a few minutes ago, seeing reports that it shook houses. (????: IG/moorethrottle) pic.twitter.com/q8XSCG9JVr — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018

According to WXYZ, the loud bang and the bright streak of light was most likely a meteor, as noted by the National Weather Service. However, they will keep their eyes on the situation to confirm that what some assume was a meteor was actually a meteor. If so, some social media users in Michigan are noting that a meteor appearing so close by their residences was a bit too close for comfort.

Suspected meteor shakes houses across metro Detroit https://t.co/wBDMpdSR0M — Detroit Free Press (@freep) January 17, 2018

Lewis reports that the flash from the likely meteor was so bright that folks saw it from at least four states — Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Wisconsin — and also in Canada.

Best video of the #meteor so far. People in Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Canada saw the flash. pic.twitter.com/4DrAXo2UlQ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018

