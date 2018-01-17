‘One Piece’ Chapter 892 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One Week Break

It will only be a matter of time before the One Piece Whole Cake Island Arc features a scene that will determine the fate of the Strawhat Pirates in the territory of Emperor Big Mom. Unfortunately, One Piece fans will be needing to wait longer before the release of the new chapter, as manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one-week break.

The latest chapter of One Piece featured two interesting scenes. First, Monkey D. Luffy is starting to learn how to slightly predict the future like Charlotte Katakuri. While it’s disappointing for fans not to see him learn Gear 5th or Awakening, learning such technique will greatly help Luffy in his future fights against enemies on the level of an Emperor or Admiral.

Second, Sanji and co. have finished creating the delicious wedding cake and they ready to deliver it to Big Mom. As everyone knows, the wedding cake is the only thing that can stop Big Mom from wreaking havoc on the Whole Cake Island. Before One Piece Chapter 891 ended, Luffy and Sanji both vowed to accomplish their mission “because they’re believing in me.”

With Eiichiro Oda taking another one week break, fans can’t help themselves but speculate what will happen in One Piece Chapter 892. At One Piece Forum, Judgement predicted Luffy will overpower Katakuri but not entirely defeat him. After taking down the enemy, the Strawhat Pirates captain will find a way to escape in the Mirror World and reunite with his friends in the Thousand Sunny.

He also predicted Big Mom will finally eat the wedding cake. In the latest chapter of One Piece, Charlotte Linlin was caught riding on Prometheus and poised to raid the Thousand Sunny in search of the wedding cake. Chopper used Monster Point in order to defend the ship and said that he’s willing to sacrifice himself in order to defeat the lady Yonkou.

However, before she launches another powerful attack, Big Mom smelled a wonderful aroma coming from a mysterious pirate ship. The ship must be carrying the wedding cake intended to stop her tantrums. Based on its effect on Capone Bege and his crew, the wedding cake is expected to save the Strawhat Pirates from the hands of Big Mom. After regaining consciousness, Linlin will focus her attention on Charlotte Perospero for lying about the wedding cake.

Another interesting prediction for One Piece Chapter 892 is the appearance of Germa 66. After defeating 10,000 soldiers of Big Mom, the Vinsmoke family headed to the Yonkou’s location to seek revenge and pay their debts to the Strawhat Pirates. The full confrontation between the Germa 66 and the Big Mom Pirates will surely be another interesting scene in One Piece, and it could also signal the nearing end of the Whole Cake Island Arc.