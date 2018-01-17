Kylie Jenner May Not Be Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Mother

It has been a few months since the news broke that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child, but she has never confirmed nor denied this. A few days ago, she was rumored to have given birth, but some reports say it isn’t true. Her sister, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have welcomed their third baby via a surrogate mother, who gave birth on January 15. Now, some fans speculate that the lip kit mogul was Kim’s surrogate, but that may not be possible.

Last week, the rumor that Kylie Jenner was already in labor was considered a false alarm. However, after Kimye’s third child was born, some fans were convinced that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was actually the surrogate. In November 2017, Kim told Entertainment Tonight that having the third baby was hard for her as she was not in control, but she chose someone she trusted. Because of this, some fans were thinking that it could be her younger half-sister that she trusted, who possibly carried the baby.

On the other hand, In Touch Weekly suggests that it may not be possible that Kylie Jenner was the one who carried the baby since the surrogate wasn’t actually invited during the baby shower. Kim explained that it would be hard for her how to explain it to her kids if she invited the surrogate although she loves her and had a great bond with her.

This is so weird.. Just 2 days ago it was reported that Kylie was in labor.. which they later said was “false”. Now Kim & Kanye are welcoming their new baby into the world? So all this time Kylie was really the fucking surrogate? — 之 (@MasinElij) January 16, 2018

Another reason that Kylie Jenner may nor be Kimye’s surrogate is that TMZ previously reported that the woman is African-American and already a mother of two, who is married for five years. The woman, in her late 20s, reportedly lives in San Diego and has been a surrogate before. She was also a part of a promotional video that talks about having a family.

Additionally, Kylie Jenner was also spotted on a drugstore run on January 16, according to Harper’s Bazaar. She was sporting an oversized hoodie that somehow hides her baby bump, which could mean that she hasn’t given birth just yet. The lip mogul was photographed looking pregnant despite her huge green hoodie, and some fans suggest that if she was the surrogate, it wouldn’t be possible for her to get discharged from the hospital as early as yesterday.

If Kylie Jenner is indeed pregnant, it would be her first child with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.