Kendall Jenner And Blake Griffin ‘Cooling Off’, NBA Star Spotted Getting Cozy With Mystery Woman [Rumors]

Looks like there’s trouble in paradise between Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and NBA player are reportedly “cooling off” after months of dating.

In a recent report by People, it has been alleged that the 22-year-old La Perla model and 28-year-old power forward are taking a time off their relationship. According to the outlet, things have started to slow down between the two after sparking romance rumors in the last few months.

A source told the outlet that Kendall and Blake have been cooling off recently but have not officially broken up.

Adding more fuel to speculations that things are not doing so good between the two was Griffin’s “cozy” weekend with a mystery woman. According to the outlet, the NBA star was spotted hanging out with a brunette at the upscale Soho Malibu despite reports that he is still dating Jenner.

Onlookers claimed that Blake and his mystery date “were definitely giving off couple vibes.” The pair reportedly shared a “subtle” and “low-key” PDA while looking naturally comfortable with each other’s company.

“At one point, she put her hand in his lap, where he held her hand there for about five to 10 minutes or so. They were definitely not calling any attention to themselves and the little bit of PDA that they shared.”

Griffin and his date also joined another couple for drinks and dinner at the same venue.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have been reportedly dating each other since August last year. Prior to their romance, the Los Angeles Clippers member split from the mother of his two children, Brynn Cameron.

Despite the obvious relationship between Kendall and Blake, the two never officially confirmed the real score between them. A source close to the pair also revealed that while the two had been spending a lot of time together, they “were never serious.”

Apparently, Griffin and Jenner enjoy each other’s company but knew from the start that “it wasn’t going to be a long-term exclusive relationship.”

“Kendall always says that Blake makes her laugh and that’s why she loves being around him.”

Although things have slowed down between the two in the past month, the same source revealed that their decision to cool off was mutual, adding that they will always be friends.

There were also claims that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently very busy with her career and is not really looking for a serious relationship.