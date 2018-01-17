Melania Trump Wore $1,500 Acne Studios Cashmere Coat, $1,295 Christian Louboutin Calf Suede Knee Boots In Rain

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump got plenty of attention in viral photos showing them in the rain with Barron Trump as the trio left Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Monday, January 15, to head back to the White House. As a result of the viral photos, more attention has been paid to Melania’s outfit, which was able to make it through the rainy Florida weather and stand up to D.C.’s frigid weather upon landing.

According to Yahoo, Melania donned a $1,500 coat from Acne Studios. The coat is called “Cales,” with the luxurious cocoon coat styled after 1960s fashions and comprised of a cashmere blend, along with wool. The color-block coat is currently sold out, despite its hefty price tag. On the Humble and Rich website, the coat’s original price is $1,500 and not available for sale. That website sends users to Net-a-Porter, which lists the sold-out coat for $750.

Yahoo reports that Melania paired the coat with a black turtleneck, while noting that the cashmere blend of the coat means it is not the kind of coat one wants to suffer the ravages of rain — at least not for a long period of time. A good brushing of the coat afterward would be in order.

Melania Trump donning her expensive get-up. Andrew Harnik / AP Images

Meanwhile, Breitbart turned to Melania’s footwear, also the kind of suede that the wearer wouldn’t want subjected to the elements for long periods of time. According to Lyst, the Christian Louboutin “Women’s Black Babefifa Suede 85mm Red Sole Knee Boot” is also sold out, at least from the retailers they checked. The website reported that a search of more than 450 retailers showed the boots last on sale for $1,295 at Bergdorf Goodman.

However, those fashionistas who have fallen in love with the Italian-made Christian Louboutin calf suede knee boots, with heels as high as 3.3 inches and the signature red soles, might be able to find their size for sale. On Saks Fifth Avenue’s website, the Christian Louboutin Dorififa 85 Tall Suede Boots are also listed at $1,295, but are sold out in most sizes, with only a couple of sizes still available for sale.