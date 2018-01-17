Kim Kardashian Baby: Star Reportedly Emotional After Child’s Arrival Despite Earlier Fear Of No Connection

Kim Kardashian has already talked about her fear of not carrying her third child herself. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her concerns that she might not feel the connection to her surrogate baby like she had with North and Saint West. However, a new report revealed that the third-time mom was emotional when she held her miracle baby for the first time despite earlier fear.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 37-year-old TV personality and husband Kanye West “fell instantly in love with their new daughter.” The insider added that both Kim Kardashian and the surrogate were “brought to tears in the delivery room as the baby was immediately handed over to Kim who was overwhelmed with joy.”

It has been a long time coming for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has faced a lot of troubles during her pregnancy with North and Saint that her doctor advised her to not get pregnant anymore.

Since the couple wanted to add another child to their growing family, they have resorted to surrogacy. Although Kim Kardashian has been in this situation twice before, this is the first time that she will experience it with another woman delivering her child.

#momofthree A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:04pm PST

Even though Kim Kardashian appeared to be overjoyed when the unnamed surrogate has passed her tests and was eventually pregnant with her and Kanye West’s baby, her concerns of not carrying her own child were quite evident. The reality star has previously shared that having a surrogate is certainly a lot harder than undergoing the journey herself.

Not only was Kim Kardashian worried that she might not bond with the baby, but she also mentioned before in one of the earlier episodes of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series that she might even forget the baby’s arrival. Now that her miracle baby is finally here, it appears that all of Kim’s worries and fears were lifted.

Meanwhile, it was earlier thought that Kylie Jenner was Kim Kardashian’s surrogate. Now that the surrogate is confirmed to be not Kylie, the pregnancy rumors surrounding the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings continue.