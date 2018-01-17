Actress Jackee Harry Says ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is Definitely ‘Happening’

Actress Jackee Harry is the latest cast member of Sister, Sister to speak on the show’s future in reboot form — and promises that it is indeed “happening.”

Speaking to Steve Harvey on his TV show Tuesday, according to Entertainment Weekly, the 61-year-old performer confirmed that the series would be coming back sometime in the near future.

“Yeah, it’s happening,” Harry mentioned to Steve, to thunderous applause. “I’m excited.”

Jackee noted main stars Tia and Tamera Mowry as her “babies” and joked that they were still just as tight as ever more than 20 years after the end of Sister, Sister in 1999.

“They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women,” she quipped.

Harry’s mention of the Sister, Sister reboot follows both Tia and Tamera’s confirmation of the series’ potential comeback in 2017, as noted by the Inquisitr.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” Tia told Nylon last year.

According to Mowry, however, it would take more than fan demand to get Sister, Sister back on the airwaves.

“I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be, [but] it’s not dead in any way,” she promised.

Watch Jackee’s confirmation of the Sister, Sister reboot below.

Like Tia and Jackee, Tamera also told People in July of last year that the Sister, Sister reboot would be coming back sooner rather than later.

“We’re meeting with writers and producers because we wanna make sure it’s all a great fit, but we are progressively moving forward to make this happen,” she expressed.

Actress Jackee Harry is the latest ‘Sister, Sister’ cast member to make mention of a possible reboot of the series. Paul A. Hebert/Stringer / Getty Images

Sister, Sister ran for six seasons and followed the story of two twin sisters who were separated at birth, and adopted by Lisa Landry (Harry) and Ray Campbell (Tim Reid). After a chance meeting at a mall one day, the two decide that they never want to be apart again, which forces Ray to open up his home to his daughter’s sister, and her adoptive mother.

Sister, Sister also featured Marques Houston as Roger and, in later seasons, Deon Richmond and RonReaco Lee.