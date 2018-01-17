Lakers News: Lonzo Ball & Brandon Ingram Injury Updates For OKC Thunder Game

When the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in their next game, they’ll be dealing with injury issues for Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. However, one of the two young stars should be available to play while the other is expected to be out of action. Here are the latest details on Lonzo Ball’s injury and Brandon Ingram’s status for the upcoming game.

On Tuesday, ESPN‘s Ohm Youngmisuk reported that Brandon Ingram will make his return for the L.A. Lakers in their upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ingram had been hampered by an ankle injury and although he is listed as “probable” for the next game, head coach Luke Walton said he “would expect” that Ingram will be out on the court. The Lakers small forward sat out Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies which the Lakers lost 123-114 on the road.

Lonzo Ball was also out of action for Monday’s game due to his sore left knee issue. Ball hurt the knee during the Lakers’ overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks this past weekend. It was reported that Ball’s knee had swelled up as of Sunday morning, leading to him having to sit out the next game. He’s not expected to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Man I miss my dawgs… A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

Walton spoke of his rookie’s latest injury woes and what his expectations are for the next game.

“He got treatment. He’ll get treatment again later today, but it’s still just too sore for him to get on the basketball court. Technically, he’s questionable. But he didn’t practice today, so I wouldn’t expect him to play [Wednesday].”

Following the Mavs game, Lonzo Ball spoke with the media about his injury and how he was feeling.

As of this report, the L.A. Lakers are currently 15-28 and in fourth place in the Pacific Division. The team has gone 4-6 over their last 10 contests and is 20 games behind the first-place team in their division. Ball has been leading the team in assists with 7.1 per game and is scoring 10.2 points a game while also getting just over seven boards a contest. Ingram is averaging 16.1 points per game, making him the team’s second-leading scorer. He’s also averaging 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Game time is set for 8 p.m. Eastern Time with ESPN set to televise the game nationally.