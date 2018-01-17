WWE Rumors: Updated List Of Confirmed Legends Appearing And Some Huge Names Who Won’t Be At ‘Raw 25’

There is now less than one week until the 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw and it is going to be packed with current superstars and numerous legends from the past. A number of big-time names have already been confirmed and announced by WWE for next week’s show which will take place from the Barclays Center and Manhattan Center. Still, not everyone will be there and many iconic legends are rumored as not showing up at all.

An image is going around Facebook from the official page of WWE which shows a huge number of past and present superstars who will be at Raw 25. These names have already been confirmed by WWE and are set to be there next Monday. Some of the legends include:

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Undertaker

Ric Flair

“Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase

Mark Henry

Christian

X-Pac

Road Dogg

Billy Gunn

Scott Hall

Kevin Nash

Jerry Lawler

Jim Ross

Dudley Boyz

Booker T

The image also shows Jeff Hardy who has been out of action for months due to an injury. A number of SmackDown Live stars are also in the image and they include Daniel Bryan, The New Day, Natalya, and Shane McMahon.

WWE

Last night on Monday Night Raw, it was announced that Chris Jericho was going to be on Raw 25, but according to Wrestling Inc., a deal had not yet been signed. While it is likely that Y2J will be there next week, nothing is set in stone as of yet.

There are actually a number of other big names who are not yet confirmed to show up at Raw 25 and it is quite possible they won’t be there. According to PW Insider, Christian is one of those who is rumored not to be there, but WWE has him in their new graphic.

Other superstars who may not be there in person:

Batista

Edge – Out of the country

Bret “Hit Man” Hart

Rey Mysterio

Mick Foley

Hulk Hogan

The Rock – May be there or at least have a taped message/segment

I will be home watching and cheering on my friends next Monday on Raw brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 16, 2018

These are all rumors as of this time and nothing is actually known about any conversations that the company may have had with these legends. It is confirmed that Edge is not even in the U.S., but the others may or may not appear.

Of course, any of this could change over the course of the next week before the 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw actually takes place. There will be three hours to fill and WWE wants to make this as big of a show as possible since it is such a huge milestone.

WWE

Here are some of the other names that have been confirmed to appear per a list from Wrestling Inc.:

Boogeyman

“Mean” Gene Okerlund

John Laurinaitis

The Godfather

Brother Love

John Cena

The Bella Twins

JBL

Ron Simmons

Teddy Long

Sgt. Slaughter

There is little doubt that the 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw is going to be huge and celebrated by WWE in a huge way. Still, it’s going to be hard to have a big-time event to represent so many historical years without some of the biggest names in wrestling. Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and others may still end up appearing by next week, but Vince McMahon will make sure the show is good enough that people don’t miss them if they aren’t there.