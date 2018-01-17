‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ First Two DLC Detailed Plus Free ‘Discovery Tour’ Update To Explore Ancient Egypt

Ubisoft laid out its DLC plans for Assassin’s Creed Origins Tuesday. The open-world action-adventure title for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC will see two expansions released over the next couple of months plus a free Discovery Tour mode to explore ancient Egypt.

The first Assassin’s Creed Origins DLC, titled The Hidden Ones, will launch January 23 on all platforms at a cost of $9.99 by itself or free as part of the Season Pass. This expansion takes four years after the events in the main campaign and will take place in an all-new region, the Sinai. The Brotherhood of Assassins will face off against a Roman occupation force.

Players will have the opportunity to obtain four new Legendary weapons, a new outfit, two new mounts, plus multiple new weapons. The Assassin’s Creed Origins DLC will also increase the level cap to 45 and adds two new levels for all crafted gear.

The second DLC will arrive March 6 and will cost $19.99 or free as part of the Season Pass. Titled The Curse of the Pharaohs, this expansion adds an all-new storyline that sends players to Thebes to investigate an ancient curse. This add-on is focused on Egyptian mythology as players battle famous pharaohs brought back from the dead along with mythological creatures.

The level cap will be extended to 55 with Curse of the Pharaohs and allow players to obtain all new outfits, rare and legendary weapons, plus other gear themed around Egyptian mythology.

Free Discovery Tour

The Discovery Tour will split the two paid DLC expansions with a February 20 release date. It will be free to those who already own Assassin’s Creed Origins and will also be available as a stand-alone purchase of $19.99 on Uplay and Steam.

Assassin’s Creed Origins players should expect a completely different experience as the Discovery Tour is an educational mode. It allows players to free roam through the game world and learn the history of Ancient Egypt.

The storyline and quests are not active during the Discovery Tour but guided tours are available. These are curated by historians and Egyptologists to provide insight into the life and daily activities in Ancient Egypt. It essentially turns the game into an interactive museum.

Other free content coming to Assassin’s Creed Origins includes Trials of the Gods, a new quest, and a new Incoming Threat activity that serves as a prelude to The Hidden Ones DLC.